TOPI, Joyce Melva
(nee Campbell):
Surrounded by her loving family and friends at Calvary Hospital, on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Colin (Toe) and Lynne, the late Warren (Fatty), Paul (Hoe) and Michelle, Ricky and Kerry, and the late Tania. Loved Nan of Jack and Maria, Ratbag, Trist and Kelly, Dylan, Nathanial, the late Shain and Sailor. Loved Nana Joyce of Javahn, Blake, and Hunter. Joyce will be at her home 100 Marine Parade, Bluff, until her service at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, at 2.00pm on Monday, August 19. Cremation thereafter. Special thanks to Calvary Hospital staff. Online tributes can be made at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 17, 2019