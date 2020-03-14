Acknowledgement

SOUTH, Joyce Helene:

4.7.1933 - 9.2.2020

Colin, Jocelyn, Robin, Shona, Peter, and families, wish to express our sincere thanks for the love, kindness and support we have received following the sudden passing of Joyce, a very loving wife, mum, nana, great-nana, and friend to many. A huge thank you to everyone for the amazing flowers, cards, food, visits and phone calls, it has been most humbling to know how kind and generous you all have been at this sad time. A very special thanks to Parata Rest Home for your kind and loving care of Joyce over the last few months. A special thanks also to Heather Stephen for a lovely service and her special care of our wee Joyce. Also to everyone who attended the service, a big thanks. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of sincere thanks from us all at this very sad time.

"Forever in our hearts, so rest in peace and free of pain"



