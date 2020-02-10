SOUTH, Joyce Helene:
Peacefully, at Parata Rest Home, Gore, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, aged 86 years. Loved wife of Colin for 64 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jocelyn and Barry McGowan (Christchurch), Robin and Sherryl (Gore), Shona and Ian Forbes (Waimumu), Peter and Lyn (Gore), and a loved Nana of Jody and Sally, Shawn and Julianna; Nigel and Sophie, Trudie and Reece; Steven and Deanna, Stacey and Duncan, and loved Nana of her 8 great-grandchildren. A service for Joyce will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Wednesday, February 12, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. A special thanks to Parata for their good care of Joyce. Messages to 93 Hokonui Drive, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020