  • "To Colin and Families our condolences on Joyce's passing."
    - Rex & Pam Vass
  • "MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO ALL JOYCE'S LOVING FAMILY AND..."
    - Trish Gutschlag
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
Death Notice

SOUTH, Joyce Helene:
Peacefully, at Parata Rest Home, Gore, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, aged 86 years. Loved wife of Colin for 64 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jocelyn and Barry McGowan (Christchurch), Robin and Sherryl (Gore), Shona and Ian Forbes (Waimumu), Peter and Lyn (Gore), and a loved Nana of Jody and Sally, Shawn and Julianna; Nigel and Sophie, Trudie and Reece; Steven and Deanna, Stacey and Duncan, and loved Nana of her 8 great-grandchildren. A service for Joyce will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Wednesday, February 12, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. A special thanks to Parata for their good care of Joyce. Messages to 93 Hokonui Drive, Gore 9710.

Published in Southland Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
