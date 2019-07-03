MARK, Joyce Macdonald:
"Gently into the night"
On Monday, July 1, 2019, in the respectful and dedicated care of Bupa Lake Wakatipu Care Home, surrounded with love. Deeply loved wife of the late Fenton, adored and respected mother and mother-in-law of the late Neale, Gretchen Mark-Dear and Graeme Dear (Queenstown), Derek and Deidre (Perth). Much loved Mamma of Kate and Daniel Batkin, and Hamish Dear; Rose and Ross, Peter, Anna and Finnian (Perth), adoring Mamma of Lucy and Olivia Batkin. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Graham and Clare Mortimer, Noeline and the late Alan Carter, Peggy and the late Ern Hitchcock, the late Betty Winders, the late John and Val Mark, and a much loved Aunt. As per Mum's wishes she has been privately cremated and will have no service. Messages to 49 Kent Street, Queenstown Hill, Queenstown 9300.
Published in Southland Times from July 3 to July 6, 2019