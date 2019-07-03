Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce MARK. View Sign Death Notice



"Gently into the night"

On Monday, July 1, 2019, in the respectful and dedicated care of Bupa Lake Wakatipu Care Home, surrounded with love. Deeply loved wife of the late Fenton, adored and respected mother and mother-in-law of the late Neale, Gretchen Mark-Dear and Graeme Dear (Queenstown), Derek and Deidre (Perth). Much loved Mamma of Kate and Daniel Batkin, and Hamish Dear; Rose and Ross, Peter, Anna and Finnian (Perth), adoring Mamma of Lucy and Olivia Batkin. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Graham and Clare Mortimer, Noeline and the late Alan Carter, Peggy and the late Ern Hitchcock, the late Betty Winders, the late John and Val Mark, and a much loved Aunt. As per Mum's wishes she has been privately cremated and will have no service. Messages to 49 Kent Street, Queenstown Hill, Queenstown 9300.







MARK, Joyce Macdonald:"Gently into the night"On Monday, July 1, 2019, in the respectful and dedicated care of Bupa Lake Wakatipu Care Home, surrounded with love. Deeply loved wife of the late Fenton, adored and respected mother and mother-in-law of the late Neale, Gretchen Mark-Dear and Graeme Dear (Queenstown), Derek and Deidre (Perth). Much loved Mamma of Kate and Daniel Batkin, and Hamish Dear; Rose and Ross, Peter, Anna and Finnian (Perth), adoring Mamma of Lucy and Olivia Batkin. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Graham and Clare Mortimer, Noeline and the late Alan Carter, Peggy and the late Ern Hitchcock, the late Betty Winders, the late John and Val Mark, and a much loved Aunt. As per Mum's wishes she has been privately cremated and will have no service. Messages to 49 Kent Street, Queenstown Hill, Queenstown 9300. Published in Southland Times from July 3 to July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers