BUGDEN, Joyce Ann "Joy"

(nee Milmine):

Gordon and family wish to sincerely thank everyone for their kindness and support in the passing of a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law and Nana. Many thanks to all those who sent cards, flowers and attended the service, also to the CWI ladies for their Guard of Honour. Thank you for the wonderful care and kindness from the nurses at Southland Hospital, the staff at Ascot Bupa Care Home and the staff at J Fraser and Sons. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation.



