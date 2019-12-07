BOOTH, Joyce Ann:



It is difficult to believe that a year has almost passed since our incredible mother Joyce passed away. We miss her every day and she will forever be in our minds and hearts. We would very much like to thank all of Joyce's family and friends for their understanding and willingness to accept Joyce's wishes for absolutely no fuss to be made on her passing. We have appreciated the cards, contact, memories and the many ways you have expressed your sympathy and we know that Joyce will be happy and contented in the knowledge that we have followed her 'no fuss' wishes.



"Forever loved"

- Bryon, Paul, Denise and our extended families.



