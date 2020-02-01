BAIRD, Joyce Gwendoline

(nee Wilson):

26.01.1950 - 30.01.2020

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 30, 2020; aged 70. Daughter of the late Vera and late John Wilson (Winton). Dearly loved wife of Alan, and beloved mother of Sheryl, the late Craig, Luana, and Michelle, and mother-in-law of Mike, and Matt. Cherished Nana of Jacob, Zack, Hannah; Nikita, the late Jayden, Samantha, Shayla; and baby Ackroyd. Loved sister of Mervyn, Ian, Ngaire, Neil, Lindsay, and Russell. A treasured sister-in-law and aunt, a much valued colleague of the ICU team at Christchurch Hospital, and a precious friend to many. Our tremendous thanks to Nurse Maude for their level of care and dedication to Joyce throughout her courageous battle . In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages c/- The Baird Family, PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of Joyce's life, which will be held at Activate Church, 13 Watts Road, Sockburn, Christchurch, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 commencing at 1.00pm, to be followed by interment at Shands Road Cemetery.





