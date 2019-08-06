BLAIR, Joy
(nee Clearwater): JP
Peacefully at Hospice Southland on August 4, 2019, following a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Walter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra* and John, Marion and Malcolm, Alison and Joe. Loving Grandma and Nana of Andrew, Gareth, Kelsey, Georgia and Lucy. Proud Great-Grandma of Kyle and Ryan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Carol and Colin Evans. Loved Aunt of all her nephews. The funeral service for Joy will be held at J Fraser and Sons, Cnr Esk and Doon St, Invercargill, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joy's memory to Hospice Southland would be appreciated. Messages to 49 Matua Rd, Invercargill 9879. Online tributes may be made to frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes (*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019