van EMPEL,
Josephus Johannes (Joe):
With his children by his side, at Calvary Hospital, Invercargill, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, 86 blessed years. Dearly beloved husband of Rosemary* and of Josy*. Loved father of Ellen, Jo-Anne and Mort MacIntosh, Paul and Carolyn. Loved granddad and great-grandad of Riki, Andrea and Rafael Bates; Dion, Abby and Aria Bates, Matthew and Sophie Bates; Kathryn; Max. Loved stepfather of the Rodenburg siblings: Josy, Shirley, Toni, Yvonne, Bert, Peter, and Sylvia, and families.
R.I.P.
A Rosary will be recited in the Calvary Chapel, 215 Centre Street, on Sunday, October 13, at 7.00pm. The Requiem Mass will be in the St Patrick's Catholic Church, Georgetown, on Monday, October 14, at 11.00am. Special thanks to all the Calvary staff, Debbie of St John's personnel, Dr Robert Bester and Fr Vaughan Hook for the exceptional care they took of Dad during his last two days. Messages to 5 Fulton Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
A cheerful, humble and kind man, a good friend.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 12, 2019