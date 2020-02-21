Josephine PADGET

Service Information
Central Otago Funerals
16 Ennis Street
Alexandra, Otago
034488642
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Alexandra Bowling Club
145 Centennial Road
Molyneux Park
Death Notice

PADGET,
Josephine Margaret (Josie):
Peacefully at Dunedin Hospital on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, aged 70 years. Much loved wife and soulmate of Darrell, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Mandy Clayton (Invercargill), Justin and Jillian Clayton (Manapouri), loved stepmother of Aron and Shara (McKay, Australia), loved Grandma of Taylor Clayton; loved nana of Sebestain and Samantha. Loved daughter of the late Allan and Esta Erskine, loved sister of Alister (Ally), and the wider family.
"Treasured Memories,
forever in your garden."
A service to celebrate Josie's life will be held in Alexandra Bowling Club, 145 Centennial Road, Molyneux Park, Alexandra, on Monday, February 24, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations for Otago Rescue Helicopters may be left at the service. Messages to 37 The Half Mile, Alexandra 9320.

