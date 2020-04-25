CONWAY,
Josephine (Joey):
It is with heartbreaking sadness and Embraced by the aroha of her whanau that we announce the passing of our beautiful mum Joey, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Beloved wife and soulmate of Des. Loved and adored Mum of Desi and Maddi, Tina and Shannon, Mike and Waiinu, Davey, Jodi and Rob. Adored taonga and Nanny GG, of all her treasured mokos.
"Moe Moe Ra our ataahua Mum"
In accordance with Mum's wishes a cremation has taken place. A memorial to celebrate Mum's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 25, 2020