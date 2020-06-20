CATER, Josephine

Elizabeth (Josie):

Passed away peacefully at Lady Diana Isaac Retirement Village on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in her 86th year. Loved and adored wife of Trevor, loved mum of Helen and Warren, Warren and Debs, and Rosalie and Russell, much loved Nana of Charlotte, Joshua, Jennifer, and Dylan. A special thanks to the staff in the special care unit and the hospital wing at Lady Diana Isaac Retirement Village for their wonderful care and support shown to Josie and her family. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/jecater1806. Messages for the Cater family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. The Celebration of Josie's life will be held in our John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, on Wednesday, June 24, at 1.00pm, with burial to follow at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.





