CORBIN,
Jonathon Noel (Jon):
Peacefully with family by his side at Hospice Southland, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Aged 47 years. Dearly loved husband of Melissa. Loved father and stepfather of Graham and Mikayla, Nicholas, Joshua, Shamus and Christopher. Loved grandad of all his grandchildren. Loved youngest son of the Wattie* and Val* Corbin. Loved brother of Judith*, Glenys and Neil*, David and Raewyn, Barry* and Margaret, Darryl and Shirley, Roger* and Allana, and Veronica. A loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Jon's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10.00am. Donations for Hospice Southland would be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 25 Huia Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019