WILLIAMS,
Jono (Jonathan Robert):
With broken hearts, the family announce Jono's unexpected but peaceful passing after a brave fight at Southland Hospital on Saturday, March 21, 2020, aged 39 years. Jono is the cherished son of Pete and Barbara, loved brother of the late Tim, kind hearted nephew of Robyn and Chris Williams (Christchurch), Gwen Steentjes, and Reinga Hammond (USA); caring cousin of Simon and Karina (Palmerston North), Anna and Justin (Christchurch), Aimee, Gemma and Steve, Phillip and Melissa, and Theresa Trailor (USA). Messages to 410 Lorne Dacre Road, 6 RD, Invercargill 9876. Interment of Jono's ashes at the Edendale Cemetery will be at a later date. Please ring 0278980719 for the livestream link. Due to the COVID19 outbreak the family regret to inform you that they will be holding a private family service.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 23, 2020