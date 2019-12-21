Acknowledgement

McGILVRAY,

Jonathan Mark (Jock):

Lisa, Alyce, Harper, Madeline and our extended family would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness during Jocks illness and passing. The cards, texts, phone calls, food, flowers and hugs were greatly appreciated. Massive thanks to Ophy, Dave, Lloyd, Ratty, Bazza, Kirk, Hemi, Rob, Drew, Trevor, Reuben and anyone else that was involved in getting the Red Chev truck ready for Jock. Also your partners who I would say put up with many absences in your own home life for a few months to get it done. He was absolutely stoked to get a few drives and burnouts in it before his last ride on it!! I will be forever grateful to have seen the grin on his face after he got his last drive and burnout done. Huge thanks to the lads at Southern Mechanical Services that kept things going during Jocks illness it was much appreciated. Thanks to those that travelled great distances to be with us after Jock passed it was such a comfort to have you around at that time. Thanks also to Downtown Rod & Custom Car Club and The Lurkers for getting all their cars out to follow Jock on his last ride. It was a pretty overwhelming site to see you all!! Many thanks to Peter Noble for putting on a great service. Super special thanks to the beautiful people at Hospice Southland, your loving care for Jock and his family was beyond measure. There is no thank you big enough. Please accept this as a personal thank you to you all.

Sadly missed

and forever in our hearts.

Rest in Peace



Published in Southland Times on Dec. 21, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers