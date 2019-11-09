Jonathan MCGILVRAY

Guest Book
  • "Brice family from Noosa send their condolences, remembering..."
    - Heather Brice
  • "Shocked and saddened at hearing of the passing of Jock,even..."
    - Gary Harding
  • "To Lisa and Family So sorry for your loss he was a real..."
    - Dave Findlay
  • "Dear Madeline and Melissa, Shocked and saddened to read of..."
  • "Dear Madeline, Melissa and family, Shocked and sorry to..."
Service Information
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Ascot Park Hotel
Racecourse Rd
Invercargill
View Map
Death Notice


logoMcGILVRAY, Jonathan Mark
(''JOCK'', Jonny):
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Southland, on Friday, November 8, 2019. Forever loved husband and best friend of Lisa, loved and respected father of Alyce and adored Poppa of Harper. Hero son of Madeline and *Finlay. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Angela and Grant, Nicola and Chris, Melissa and James, and Sandra and Craig. Beloved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. Loved son-in-law of Judy, Huntly and *Carol. Best mate of Dave and all his other special friends – you know who you are. A 'FUN'eral will be held for Jock at Ascot Park Hotel, Racecourse Rd, Invercargill, on Thursday, November 14, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland and St John Ambulance can be left at Jock's funeral service. Messages to Lisa PO Box 5151, Waikiwi.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019
