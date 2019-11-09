Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral 1:00 p.m. Ascot Park Hotel Racecourse Rd Invercargill View Map Death Notice



McGILVRAY, Jonathan Mark

(''JOCK'', Jonny):

Passed away peacefully at Hospice Southland, on Friday, November 8, 2019. Forever loved husband and best friend of Lisa, loved and respected father of Alyce and adored Poppa of Harper. Hero son of Madeline and *Finlay. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Angela and Grant, Nicola and Chris, Melissa and James, and Sandra and Craig. Beloved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. Loved son-in-law of Judy, Huntly and *Carol. Best mate of Dave and all his other special friends – you know who you are. A 'FUN'eral will be held for Jock at Ascot Park Hotel, Racecourse Rd, Invercargill, on Thursday, November 14, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland and St John Ambulance can be left at Jock's funeral service. Messages to Lisa PO Box 5151, Waikiwi.

(*denotes deceased)





Published in Southland Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019

