WYBROW,
John Francis William: (QSO)
Passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nora. Much loved father and father-in-law of John and Karen, Jacqueline and Graham McHaffie, Frances Wybrow (dec), Suzanne and Bruce Gardner. Grandy meant a lot and will be sorely missed by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother of Neita Creighton (Invercargill). A Rosary will be recited at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Thursday, August 1, at 6.00pm. Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at the Cathedral on Friday, August 2, at 1.30pm, followed by burial at the Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead. Correspondence to: Jackie McHaffie, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Director
Published in Southland Times on July 31, 2019