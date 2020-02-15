WILSON,
John Raymond Brooke:
Passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, just 59 years young. Loved son of Raymond* and Jean*, brother and brother in law of Peter (PCB) (Invercargill), Jo Wilson and Joe Sherriff (Alexandra), Rose Wilson and Mike Prouting (Invercargill). Loved Uncle John of Philippa Prouting (Pip) and Tom Tulloch, and Amanda Prouting (Mandy) and Roy Haffner (Wellington). Family thank the nurses and staff of Rowena Jackson for their dedicated care, as well as Hospice and the Cancer Society for their support. There will be a gathering to celebrate John's life, all friends, neighbours, work colleagues come and join his family at the Invercargill Club, 32 Don Street, on Tuesday at 5.00pm. Messages to 131 Joseph St, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 15, 2020