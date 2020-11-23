John WICKS

Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
J Fraser and Son's Chapel
Cnr Esk and Doon St
Invercargill
Death Notice


WICKS, John Howard:
Passed away on November 20, 2020. In his 80th year. Much loved son of Howard* and Trixie* Wicks. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Graeme and Heather, David and Juliet (Perth). Loved uncle of Kellie, Haedyn, Dana, Ben and their families. Many thanks to the staff of Walmsley House for their loving care of John over recent years. Messages to 45 Swinton St, Gladstone, Invercargill 9810. On-line messages may be made to his tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes A service for John will be held in J Fraser and Son's Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon St, Invercargill on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 commencing at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. (*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020
