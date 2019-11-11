John WELSH

  • "WELSH, John Wilson: Dearly loved son of Jean* and Walker*..."
    - John WELSH
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
WELSH, John Wilson:
Service No. 626909 Peacefully, and surrounded by his loving family. On Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Vickery Court Resthome; aged 95 years. Loving husband of Joan, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Russell and Pam, Keith, Carol and Gil, Jude and Ken, Alan and Christine. Loving Granddad to his 15 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
A service for John will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, at 1pm, on Wednesday, November 13, followed by a private cremation. Messages can be sent to Mrs Joan Welsh, c/- Vickery Court Resthome, 350 North Road, Invercargill, or to John's tribute page on
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
