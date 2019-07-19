WALKER, John:
Aged 89 years. Peacefully at rest at Waratah Rest Home (Henderson, Auckland). Loved husband of the late Millie. Loved brother of James, George (Dodd), Henry (all of Scotland), Lily Stephen (England), Robert (Mataura Island), Margaret Bull (Peggy) (Australia), Alexander, William (both Canada), Joe (Riverton), Duncan, Jeannie Beattie (both Gore), all deceased. Also loved brother of Marion Buchan (Gore), and Donald (Jock) (Invercargill). Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Funeral details yet to be confirmed. Messages to Marion Buchan, 11 Brown Street, Gore.
Published in Southland Times on July 19, 2019