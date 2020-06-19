John WALDRON

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to read of Johns death. Deepest sympathy to the..."
    - Jude and Rob Dunnill
  • "Sad to read of John's passing - I remember him well from my..."
    - Ross Chandler
  • "Our condolences to the Waldron family on their loss of..."
    - pete Douglas
Service Information
Central Otago Funerals
16 Ennis Street
Alexandra, Otago
034488642
Death Notice

WALDRON, John Alfred:
Peacefully at Dunstan Hospital after a short illness on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved son of Charles* and Nellie*, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Grace* and Alan * Green, Bernard* (Joe), Averley and Tom* Jackson (Gore), Phil and Margaret (Clyde), loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in Clyde, Earnscleugh Rugby Football Clubrooms, 10 Whitby Street, Clyde, on Monday, June 22, at 1.00pm, then leaving for the Clyde Cemetery. Messages to 57 Newcastle Street, Clyde 9330.
(*denotes deceased)
logo
Published in Southland Times from June 19 to June 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.