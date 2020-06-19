WALDRON, John Alfred:
Peacefully at Dunstan Hospital after a short illness on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved son of Charles* and Nellie*, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Grace* and Alan * Green, Bernard* (Joe), Averley and Tom* Jackson (Gore), Phil and Margaret (Clyde), loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in Clyde, Earnscleugh Rugby Football Clubrooms, 10 Whitby Street, Clyde, on Monday, June 22, at 1.00pm, then leaving for the Clyde Cemetery. Messages to 57 Newcastle Street, Clyde 9330.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 19 to June 20, 2020