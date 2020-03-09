John TURNHOUT

Guest Book
  • "We are thinking of all your family especially you, Shirley..."
  • "special memories of our dear Uncle John. Such a gentle kind..."
    - Chrissy Turnhout
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss - thoughts are with you at this..."
    - Chris & Lesley de Ruyter
  • "TURNHOUT, Johannes Antonius: Loved son of Annie* and..."
    - Johannes TURNHOUT
    Published in: The Southland Times
  • "TURNHOUT, John: Loved son-in-law of Maggie and Bill..."
    - John TURNHOUT
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Rimu Street
Georgetown
Death Notice


logoTURNHOUT, John:
Passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Cherished husband of Shirley McLellan, and treasured father of Maggie Ann, Jonathan and Mercia, Richard and Fiona, Jamie and Bronwyn, Gregory and Leigh, Julie and Jim Lawson, David and Leanne, Carolyn and Justin Ling, and the late Barbara Anne; and fun-loving Pop Pop of all his beautiful grandchildren.
Now he is sleeping
And we are weeping.
Released from his earthly pain,
Love and Memories remain.
Special thanks to John's caregivers and companions at Iona. Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Rimu Street, Georgetown, at 11.00am on Wednesday, March 11, the funeral then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. Messages may be sent to 69c Martin Street, Invercargill, or to John's tribute page on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
