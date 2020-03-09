TURNHOUT, John:
Passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Cherished husband of Shirley McLellan, and treasured father of Maggie Ann, Jonathan and Mercia, Richard and Fiona, Jamie and Bronwyn, Gregory and Leigh, Julie and Jim Lawson, David and Leanne, Carolyn and Justin Ling, and the late Barbara Anne; and fun-loving Pop Pop of all his beautiful grandchildren.
Now he is sleeping
And we are weeping.
Released from his earthly pain,
Love and Memories remain.
Special thanks to John's caregivers and companions at Iona. Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Rimu Street, Georgetown, at 11.00am on Wednesday, March 11, the funeral then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. Messages may be sent to 69c Martin Street, Invercargill, or to John's tribute page on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020