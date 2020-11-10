TOOGOOD, John Edward:
Formerly of Mandeville in his 72nd year. Eldest son of the late Albert and Dorrie. Loved by his family – Roger (deceased), Colin and Gaye (Wanaka) and his nieces and nephews.
"Gone fishing for the last time"
A private family interment will be held at Charlton Park Cemetery where John will be laid to rest alongside his parents, followed by a remembrance gathering at the Gore Town and Country Club, Esplin Room, Bury Street on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 3.00pm. Messages to 15 Ridgecrest, Wanaka 9305.
