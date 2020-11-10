John TOOGOOD

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all. Kind regards"
    - Robyn Young
  • "Some years ago John offered us to use his whitebait stand..."
    - Donald&Karen Ramsay
  • "Loved spending time with you when we would see you with..."
    - maree gorman
Service Information
Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental
3 Surrey Street
Gore, Southland
9710
032080949
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Gore Town and Country Club, Esplin Room
Bury Street
Death Notice

TOOGOOD, John Edward:
Formerly of Mandeville in his 72nd year. Eldest son of the late Albert and Dorrie. Loved by his family – Roger (deceased), Colin and Gaye (Wanaka) and his nieces and nephews.
"Gone fishing for the last time"
A private family interment will be held at Charlton Park Cemetery where John will be laid to rest alongside his parents, followed by a remembrance gathering at the Gore Town and Country Club, Esplin Room, Bury Street on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 3.00pm. Messages to 15 Ridgecrest, Wanaka 9305.

Published in Southland Times on Nov. 10, 2020
