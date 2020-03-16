TIPPETT, John Raymond:
On March 13, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Lesley. Cherished and respected father and father-in-law of Simon and Hilda, and Anna and Jamie Clark. Much loved grandad of Eli. Loved dear friend of Chanelle and George. Special thanks to the staff of Access Health Care for their tender care of John. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Tippett, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. An afternoon tea to celebrate John's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Thursday, March 19, at 2.00pm. As John wished, a private cremation will be held.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 16, 2020