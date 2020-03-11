TAIT, John Kerr:
Suddenly at Southland Hospital, on Monday, March 9, 2020; aged 80 years. Loved husband of Wilma*. Loved father, father-in-law and grandfather of Phillip, Darien, Hamish and Alastair; Norris, Sally, Christina and Mitchell; Jeff; Rodney, Diane, Zac, Kendal and Alex. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Jack* Heath, Betty and Adie* Diack, Robin and May* Tait, and Carol* and Geoff* Trim. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 11.00am on Friday, March 13. Private thereafter. Messages to 86 Rosewood Drive, Rosedale, Invercargill 9810, online tributes can be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 11, 2020