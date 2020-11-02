SUTTON, John Melvin:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Southland Hospital, Invercargill; aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nevill and Jo-Anne (Wellington). Loved father and father-in-law of Mel (Melvin) and Deanne (Melbourne, Australia), loved Poppa of Zach and Kate (Texas, USA), Aja and Edgar (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Blaize and Tess (Melbourne, Australia), Season and Josh (Melbourne, Australia), loved great-Poppa of Henry and Beatrice (Texas, USA), and Yves (Amsterdam, Netherlands). Loved father and father-in-law of Nan and Michael Broughton, and Poppa to Charles, Oliver, and Thomas. A service for John will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm on Thursday, November 5, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 141 Tanner Street, Invercargill, or to John's tribute page at www.frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020