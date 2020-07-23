STEWART, John Alexander:
On, July 21, 2020, peacefully at Dunedin Hospital; aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and best friend of Glenys, and the late Royce, much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Russell and Chris (Dunedin), Kevin and Linda (Napier), Wayne and Annique (Brisbane), Lynley and Steve (Tauranga), and Deana (Christchurch), stepfather of Shaun and Vicki (Auckland), Suzy and Craig (Lawrence), much loved and adored grandad of his 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, loved son of the late Alex and Irene, loved brother and brother-in-law of Kim and the late Colin, Phyllis and the late Ross, and Glenys and the late Ian. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses of Ward 8C Dunedin Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service for John will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 11.30am on Saturday, July 25, followed by private cremation. Messages to 21 Hampton Grove, Brooklands Village, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in Southland Times on July 23, 2020