STALKER, John:

John's family would like to thank all those that attended his funeral in Mossburn. The support that we have received has been amazing, especially to those who helped us get through our stay in Dunedin. The kindness shown to us all with cards, flowers, food and kind messages have been great support. Special thanks to the amazing staff at ICU Dunedin, the Rescue Helicopter Crew, Owaka Volunteer Fire Brigade. To our own amazing staff, without your help things would have been so much harder. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our heartfelt gratitude to you all.





