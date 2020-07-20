RIDDER, John Christopher:
Peacefully at Clare House, Invercargill. On Saturday, July 18, 2020. In his 92nd year. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Dorothy for 66 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Merilyn and Blair Dockerty, Suzanne and David Westley, Donna and Neil Robertson, and Phillip Ridder. Loved grandfather of his seven grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Clare House for their care of John. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr. Esk and Doon Streets, at 11.00am, on Thursday, July 23. Cremation thereafter. Messages to 67B Bourke Street or to John's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from July 20 to July 21, 2020