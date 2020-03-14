PICKETT, John:
With family at his side on March 13, 2020, at Calvary Hospital, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ellen, loved father and father-in-law of Jacqui and Grant Molloy, and Mark and Carlene Pickett. Loved grandad of Daniel and Lucy, Hannah, and Olivia. The family wish to thank the staff at Calvary Hospital for their care and support and special thank you to Pam for all the time spent looking after dad. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Rimu Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, March 17, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to 45 Spence Avenue, Otatara, RD 9, Invercargill 9879
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020