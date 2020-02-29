NAYLOR, John David:
On February 12, 2020, at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore (formerly of Five Rivers); aged 86 years. Forever husband of the late Cecily, loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Silvia (New Plymouth), June (Newcastle, Australia), Colin (Brisbane), Alastair and Lorraine (Christchurch), Kathleen and John Van Byster Veldt (Patetonga), much loved Grandad of Breffni, and Caitlin; Sarah, Amy, Rachel, Eleanor, and Louise. A private service has been held and interment at Athol Cemetery. Messages to P.O. Box 20187, Bishopdale, Christchurch 8543.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 29, 2020