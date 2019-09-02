MILLS, John Arthur:
Peacefully with his family by his side, at Gore Hospital, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, aged 79 years. Much loved husband of the late Dilys, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Debbie and Brent Hewlett, Lyndon and Robyn, Stefan and Michelle, Dominic, and Karen, adored Granddad (Pop) of Tessa and Dean, Chaise and Nic, the late Adam, Conor and Abbey, Chantel and Wiremu, Hayden, Ryley and Shenae and great-Grandad of Erix.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Thursday, September 5, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Mataura Cemetery. Dad would appreciate donations to Gore St. John Ambulance and can be left at the church. Special thanks to Gore Hospital for their care and respect of Dad. Messages to 5 Aotea Crescent, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019