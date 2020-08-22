Acknowledgement

McKENZIE, John Hall:

Sandra, along with Sarah, Scott, Hannah, and their families, wish to sincerely thank everyone for joining with them to farewell a loving husband, father and Grandpa. To the district nurses, a special thank you, with your help we were able to have John at home on the farm, it was your visits that brightened his day. To the food delivery friends a heartfelt thanks to you all, a special hug goes out to Ann McKenzie, and Isobel and Tom Dahlenburg, for all their help and support. To everyone that sent cards with beautiful messages, the floral bouquets, telephone calls, and visits, they were all truly appreciated. To Anne Marie Bruin who spoke on behalf of Western Southland Vet Club, Royden Brown who played the bag pipes, and the racing fraternity for the guard of honour, we thank you all. To Rachael, from J Fraser and Sons, your caring and compassionate professionalism was appreciated by us all. Finally to our Celebrant Raewyn Black, who guided and encouraged us to have a farewell that John would have wanted, those memories will last forever, thank you for everything. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our thanks.



