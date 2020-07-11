Acknowledgement

McKENZIE,

John Graeme (Graeme):

Stuart, Janet, Fraser and Karen would like to thank all of you who sent cards, emails, letters, texts, flowers and food to us as expressions of sympathy at the loss of our loved Dad, Grandad and Great-Grandad. To those of you who attended his service and travelled a distance to do so, we appreciate your support. To Windsor North Community Church, thank you for your contribution to celebrating the well-lived life of Graeme with us. To the Rowena Jackson staff, we would like to say a special thank you for the kindness and compassion you had shown to Graeme while he was in your care. Lastly, we would like to thank Nigel and his team at Avenal Park for their care and attention to detail in preparing Graeme for his final journey home to be with his beloved Heather.



