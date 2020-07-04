John MCKENZIE

McKENZIE,
John Ronald (Ron):
At Rowena Jackson, Invercargill on July 2, 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Nelda*. Loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Mary, and Lyn and Frank Garthwaite. Loved Grandad of Candice, Greig and Aidan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ferg* and Ruth*, Ken* and Emily*, Betty* and Brian* Olley and Owen and Frances. Special thanks to all the staff at Rowena Jackson for their love and care for Ron over recent years. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Messages to PO Box 2090, Wakitipu, or email to [email protected]
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on July 4, 2020
