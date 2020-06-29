McKENZIE, John Hall:
JP Retired
Surrounded by his loving family John passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 26, 2020. Best friend of Sandra. Devoted and proud father and father-in-law of Sarah and Aarron, Scott and Katrina, Hannah and Matty. Adored Grandpa of Beth, Tom, Archie, Tilly, Gemma, Bronte and Molly. Loved son of the late Tom and Jean McKenzie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pam, Helen, Shonah and Johnny, Heather and Greg, Jan and Rusty, and Grant and Jude. A dearly loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Donations to SDHB Winton District Nursing Service would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. A farewell for John will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 11.00am, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Interment at Calcium Cemetery Isla Bank will follow. Messages to 106 Glenburn Road, Otautau, or to John's tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes
Published in Southland Times from June 29 to July 1, 2020