McKENZIE, John Graeme (Graeme):
Peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in the care of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, with his family by his side, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Heather. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Stuart and Maree, Janet and Graham* Mansell (Christchurch), Fraser and Sandra (Eastern Bush), and Karen and Doug Evans (West Melton). Loved Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law Ross and Betty, Jean and Cliff* McGrouther, and brother-in-law of Coral* and Ken* Forrest, George* and Alison Stuart, Ken* and Mavis Stuart, and Veron and Lex* Bagrie. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held in the Windsor Community Church, Windsor, on Thursday, June 11, at 11.00am. The service will conclude with a private cremation. The family would like to thank the staff of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village for their care of Graeme and his family. Messages to PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840 or email [email protected]
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 8 to June 10, 2020