McDONALD, John Roderick:
Aged 75, of Otautau (formerly of Five Rivers). Passed on July 15, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth (nee Whyte). Loving father and father-in-law of Grant and Sally, Janine and Aaron Sutherland, Graeme and Michelle. Much loved Grandad of Christina, Sarah, Daniel, Thomas, Jayden, and Sophie; Levi, Summer and Jacob; and Jessica. A service of celebration for John will be held in Harvestfield Church, 497 Herbert Street, Invercargill on Thursday, July 18, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to 186 Ross Street, Invercargill 9810. Online tributes can be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on July 16, 2019