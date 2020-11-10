MADDEN, John Phillip:
Aged 65, after a courageous battle passed away peacefully at home in Hobart, Australia, surrounded by his loving family. Cherished and loved husband of Angela Mary (nee Wyatt). Loved stepfather of Joshua and Erin. Loved son-in-law of Noeline Staton and Les Wyatt. Respected brother in-law to Father Hamesh. A service for John will be held in Hobart on Wednesday, November 11, at 3.30pm (Australia time). John's service will be available to view at [email protected] via live streaming under Morningtons Chapel. Messages to 32B Reynolds Court Dynnyrne, Tasmania 7005, Australia.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 10, 2020