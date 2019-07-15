John MACKENZIE

Guest Book
  • "So sad to read of the passing of such a great bloke. We..."
  • "Shocked and saddened to here of the loss of cousin..."
    - Jan and Ivan Godsiff
  • "MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO JOHN AND MARGARET AND ALL JOHN'S..."
    - Trish Gutschlag
  • "MacKENZIE, John Edward: Loved son of the late Jack and the..."
    - John MACKENZIE
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Death Notice

MacKENZIE, John Edward:
(of Waipahi). Surrounded by family, on Saturday, 13 July 2019, in his 80th year. Loving husband of Marion, dearly loved Dad and father-in-law and Grandad to Mark and Margaret (Waipahi), Paula and Brad, Veronica, John and Sabrina, and Anna; Gary and Karen (Gore), Corina and Don, Lachlan and Scott; Chris and Haley (Queenstown), Alex and Molly. Thanks to Dr Chatterjee and the staff at Southland Hospital. A farewell to celebrate John's life will be held at Gore Town and Country Club, Bury Street, Gore on Thursday, 18 July at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance. Messages to 511 Webb Road, RD1, Gore 9771.

logo
Published in Southland Times from July 15 to July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.