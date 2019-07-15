MacKENZIE, John Edward:
(of Waipahi). Surrounded by family, on Saturday, 13 July 2019, in his 80th year. Loving husband of Marion, dearly loved Dad and father-in-law and Grandad to Mark and Margaret (Waipahi), Paula and Brad, Veronica, John and Sabrina, and Anna; Gary and Karen (Gore), Corina and Don, Lachlan and Scott; Chris and Haley (Queenstown), Alex and Molly. Thanks to Dr Chatterjee and the staff at Southland Hospital. A farewell to celebrate John's life will be held at Gore Town and Country Club, Bury Street, Gore on Thursday, 18 July at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance. Messages to 511 Webb Road, RD1, Gore 9771.
Published in Southland Times from July 15 to July 17, 2019