LIGHTFOOT, John Stanley:
Passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019, at his home in Punakaiki after a long journey with cancer. Dearly loved partner of Christine (Chris) King, stepfather of Andrew King and his fiancé Stephanie, and Poppa of Lily. Special thanks to the Oncology staff at Greymouth and Christchurch Hospitals. Also the Palliative Care team and District Nurses in Greymouth - your care and support was invaluable in keeping John at home as he wished. Messages to CMB 42, Punakaiki, RD1, Runanga 7873 or
[email protected]
In lieu of flowers, donationstowards patient accommodation can be made to
https://canterbury-west-coast.cancernz.org.nz/ or you might like to plant a tree. A Service to celebrate John's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Tuesday, June 25, at 2.00pm, followed by a private interment at Waimairi Cemetery.
Published in Southland Times on June 22, 2019