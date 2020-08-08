LAY, John Robert:
Passed suddenly at Dunedin Hospital on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, aged 83. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Garry and Sarita, Andrew and Kirsty, Malcolm and Cushla, Joe, Mark and Joyce, Rachel and Keith. Loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his grand and great-grandchildren, in Australia and New Zealand. Loved brother and brother-in-law of all his siblings. As per John's wishes a private family service will be held with cremation to follow. Messages can be sent to 7 Oxford Street, Gore 9710 or to John's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 8, 2020