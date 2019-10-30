JOYCE, John Patrick 'Jack':
Passed away peacefully at Bupa Ascot Care Home on Monday, October 28, 2019, aged 94. Loved son of the late Mary and Richard. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rita Blackshaw, Frank and Shirley (all deceased). Much loved special uncle of Margaret and Neville Fitzgerald, the late Gerard, Kevin, Bernard and Yuko, Mary-Ellen, Catherine, Margaret, Peter, and Michael (Blackshaw). Loved great-uncle of Anna-lee and Casey, Glen; and Joe. A graveside service will be held to honour Jack at Eastern Cemetery on Friday, November 1, at 11.30am. Messages can be sent to 177 Dome Street, Invercargill 9812, or to Jack's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019