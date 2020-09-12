HOMER,
John Raymond (Ray):
Aged 90 years. Anne, Cath, Sue, Diane, Chris, Jane, Megan and families wish to thank our extended family and friends for attending Ray's service. We greatly appreciated the flowers, cards, kind words, your company and food given to us. Special thanks to the team at Distinct Funeral Services, Fr Tony, Karen Ralston and the Waikiwi RFC for their wonderful contributions at the service. Thank you to the medical ward, the palliative care team and hospice for their kindness during Ray's last days. A special thanks also to the District Nursing team who brightened his days up with their daily visits while at home. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our thanks.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 12, 2020