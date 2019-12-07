Acknowledgement

HANNABUS, John Charles:

Sally and daughters, Tracy Hannabus and Lynn Cherry wish to acknowledge all who responded to the passing of John in so many ways. We received many cards, letters, phone calls and emails from family, friends and organisations all expressing messages of love, support and sympathy. We have been overwhelmed and find the task of replying to each one of you just a bridge too far, so please accept this acknowledgement of our sincere and grateful thanks. To those who sent lovely floral tributes, visited our home bringing food, aroha, comfort and support, I found strength from your presence and humbled by your kind deeds. Heartfelt thanks to my Church family at Holy Trinity for their prayers over the period when times were darkest. Thank you to Vicar, Rev'd Canon Gary Griffiths-Smith for your presence at the Crematorium, and also for your visits to our home where John enjoyed your company and conversation. We would also like to thank Kevin and Liz of Hammond & Ryder for your guidance and your professional care of our special man. Our girls and I will always be truly grateful to the Staff at Gore Hospital for your compassion and kindness to us and to John during his time in your care. Thank you also to Parata Residence for your loving care of John in the short time he was with you. Thank you to Fiona and Julie of Bayleys for your sensitive and professional handling of the sale of our house in the midst of all that was going on around us. A special thank you to Allison and Lex McDonald for their friendship and help in so many ways, and for their quiet calmness in helping me deal with the practicalities of each day. My love and heartfelt gratitude to my dearest "surrogate daughter" and friend Lyn Dodds who was my rock and walked every step of the way with me. It was a difficult and sometimes rocky journey, but we made it. Thank you to Andrew for sharing Lyn with me, to be such a special part of my life. Finally thanks go to all my dearest siblings in New Zealand and Australia, and extended family who were there for me. I've gained strength and extreme love and support from you all. I know that John was sometimes overwhelmed by sheer numbers of you all, but he knew that you would look after me when he couldn't. Our Dad always said to look after each other, and you did.



Published in Southland Times on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers