HANNABUS, John Charles:
(Aged 86 years). Passed away peacefully at Gore Hospital, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. One half of Team Hannabus has gone on ahead. John was loved by his Sally - his wife of nearly 55 years, and he leaves behind his much loved daughters, Tracy (UK), and Lynn (Australia), and his son-in-law James Cherry. John was very proud of his second generation offspring, Max, Blane and India. He always felt a loved and welcomed Uncle John of his Balclutha family. As per John's wishes, a private family Cremation has taken place.
"Angler, gardener, jazz enthusiast and avid cryptic crossword solver."
Much loved and sadly missed. Messages to 23 Milton Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 10, 2019