14.8.1929 – 23.4.2020

John passed away peacefully in his sleep at Southland Hospital, with his daughter Glenise at his bedside. He was the loved husband of Thelma*, and husband of our dear mother Ada*. Loved father and father-in-law of Glenise Thomas, Neil and Kathryn Hall, Lindsay Hall, Graeme and Robyn Hall, Johnny* Hall, and Melvin and Julie Hall, loved step-father of Trevor and Valerie*, Noeline* and Lester*, Lester* and Donna, Irene and John, David and Yvonne, Linda and Greg, and Lesley and John. Dearly loved Grandad and great-Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved eldest brother of Eileen* and Ivan* Connell, Margaret* Creighton, Vera* and Micky* Mitchell and Jimmy* and Shirley Hall, loved brother John of Tommy* Hall, Mary* Ehu, Laurie Ruecastle, Liz Curry, Linda Little and Christine* Muasika, loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A private cremation has been held. Due to the current restrictions, the family will hold a memorial service for John at a later date, to be advised. John's family are grateful to the team in the medical ward at Southland Hospital for the care and compassion John received for you all. (*denotes deceased)



Rest in Peace John







HALL, John Thomas:14.8.1929 – 23.4.2020John passed away peacefully in his sleep at Southland Hospital, with his daughter Glenise at his bedside. He was the loved husband of Thelma*, and husband of our dear mother Ada*. Loved father and father-in-law of Glenise Thomas, Neil and Kathryn Hall, Lindsay Hall, Graeme and Robyn Hall, Johnny* Hall, and Melvin and Julie Hall, loved step-father of Trevor and Valerie*, Noeline* and Lester*, Lester* and Donna, Irene and John, David and Yvonne, Linda and Greg, and Lesley and John. Dearly loved Grandad and great-Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved eldest brother of Eileen* and Ivan* Connell, Margaret* Creighton, Vera* and Micky* Mitchell and Jimmy* and Shirley Hall, loved brother John of Tommy* Hall, Mary* Ehu, Laurie Ruecastle, Liz Curry, Linda Little and Christine* Muasika, loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A private cremation has been held. Due to the current restrictions, the family will hold a memorial service for John at a later date, to be advised. John's family are grateful to the team in the medical ward at Southland Hospital for the care and compassion John received for you all. (*denotes deceased)Rest in Peace John Published in Southland Times on Apr. 25, 2020

