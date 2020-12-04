John GRAHAM

  • "We so sad to hear of Johns passing a loss of such a great..."
    - Bob and joy Hammond
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Winton Salvation Army Centre
Dejoux Road
logoGRAHAM, John Charles:
Peacefully after a short illness on Thursday, December 3, 2020; aged 66 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of the late Robbie, Tiarna and Kane Smith, Haylee Graham and Hank. Adored Grandad of Meila and Finley. Loved brother of Bob, Jimmy, and Neil. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held in the Winton Salvation Army Centre, Dejoux Road, on Wednesday, December 9, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 4 McCaughan Street, Browns, Winton 9782 or on John's tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes. Livestream link accessible on John's tribute page.

Published in Southland Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020
