GRAHAM, John Charles:
Peacefully after a short illness on Thursday, December 3, 2020; aged 66 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of the late Robbie, Tiarna and Kane Smith, Haylee Graham and Hank. Adored Grandad of Meila and Finley. Loved brother of Bob, Jimmy, and Neil. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held in the Winton Salvation Army Centre, Dejoux Road, on Wednesday, December 9, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 4 McCaughan Street, Browns, Winton 9782 or on John's tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes. Livestream link accessible on John's tribute page.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020