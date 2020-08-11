GRAHAM,
John McKendrick:
81 years old of Grove Bush, formerly Dacre and Scotland. Passed away August 9, 2020, at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village. Husband of Una Graham (nee Cuttance). Father to Debora, Andrea, Margaret, Ian, Jim, Kath, Fiona, Bernadine, John, Veronica, Kieran. Grandad to Gavin, Peter, Logan, Callum, George, Natasha, Simone, Daniel, Patrick, Annie, Arnie, Tavish, Charlotte, Laughlan, Paige, Claudia, Theo, Autumn-Rose, Toby, William, Emily, Nathaniel, Keoghan, Olivia, Elias, Ezekiel. Great-Grandad to Noah, Heidi, Ragnor, Scarlett, Arlo and Louis. A Memorial service will be held in St Mary's Basilica Catholic Church, Tyne Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, August 12, at 11.00am. Ashes will be scattered privately by family at a later date. Messages can be sent to John's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 11, 2020